Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 397 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.