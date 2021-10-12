Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.48 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 404.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth $4,496,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

