Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

