Comparing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Ferroglobe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.22 -$38.44 million $0.95 11.14 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.25 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Risk & Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34% Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Ferroglobe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

