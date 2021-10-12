Comparing Paycor HCM (PYCR) and Its Peers

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 362 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2408 12259 22619 633 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 145.26 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.23 million 71.17

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

