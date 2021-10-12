Comparing Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

26.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 49.39 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -5.02 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 378.54 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.79%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.60%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

