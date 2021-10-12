Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

