Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Compound has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $122.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $292.44 or 0.00511431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

