Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $6.25 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $298,697.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,673.81 or 1.00117202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00321387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00548725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00225052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009751 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,750,501 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,695 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.