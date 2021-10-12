Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

