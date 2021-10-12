Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC owned approximately 5.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $157.31.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.