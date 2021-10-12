Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

CGC opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

