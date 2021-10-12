ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

