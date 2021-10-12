ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $76.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.