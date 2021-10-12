Contrasting Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 19.69 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -173.81

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.40%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.51, indicating a potential upside of 54.46%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Li Auto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

