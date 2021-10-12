Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CORT opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

