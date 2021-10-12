Cormark Lowers Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

TXG stock opened at C$13.49 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

