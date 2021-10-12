Cormark Weighs in on Wolfden Resources Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolfden Resources in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of CVE WLF opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. Wolfden Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.36.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

