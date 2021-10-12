Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342,471 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $157,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after buying an additional 216,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

