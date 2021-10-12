Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.05. 23,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.64 and its 200-day moving average is $409.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

