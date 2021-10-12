Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 14.3% during the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $449.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.43. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

