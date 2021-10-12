Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $31.85

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $32.94. Couchbase shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

