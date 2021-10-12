Covington Capital Management Acquires 167,042 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 1.04% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

