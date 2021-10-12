Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $490.56. 93,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,055. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

