Covington Capital Management Purchases 17,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 941,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

