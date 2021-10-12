Covington Capital Management Sells 2,675 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.46. 711,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,161,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

