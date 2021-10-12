CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Stock Price Down 7%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)’s stock price fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

