Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 5.8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 496,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,513,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
