Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 5.8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 496,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,513,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $27,864. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

