Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00004454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $16,513.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.26 or 1.00123145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00498522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

