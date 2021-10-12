Critical Contrast: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) versus Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology 45.08% 48.61% 24.40%

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Aspen Technology $709.38 million 15.03 $319.80 million $4.81 33.06

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40

Aspen Technology has a consensus target price of $154.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

