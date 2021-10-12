Critical Survey: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land -2.35% -0.36% -0.14% Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62%

This table compares Gladstone Land and Healthcare Trust of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 12.51 $4.93 million $0.64 35.58 Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.63 $52.62 million $1.71 19.02

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Healthcare Trust of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 2 2 0 2.50 Healthcare Trust of America 0 9 2 0 2.18

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus price target of $31.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Land pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Gladstone Land on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

