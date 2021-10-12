Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.37 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

