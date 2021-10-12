CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.22

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 62287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

