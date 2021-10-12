Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

