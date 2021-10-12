Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,247 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -138.70 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.