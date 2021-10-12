Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,221 shares of company stock worth $72,541,366. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

