Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.