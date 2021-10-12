Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.38 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.08. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.