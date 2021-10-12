Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,779 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WU stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

