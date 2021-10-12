Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

