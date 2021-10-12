Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,015 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

