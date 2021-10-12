Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.