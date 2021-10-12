Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,894 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in State Street by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

