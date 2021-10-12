Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

