Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.25.

Daimler stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

