Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

DAN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

