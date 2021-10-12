Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $114,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,515,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,969. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

