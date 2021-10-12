Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,675.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

CVE HIVE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,200. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.62. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

