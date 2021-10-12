Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,272. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

