Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.13

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $231,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

